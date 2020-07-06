5464 Santa Marie Avenue

Amenities
MRE presents 5464 Santa Marie Ave! New to the rental market this 1,800+ sf home is certainly the most attractive rental in the area. Fresh paint throughout and hardwood flooring in living and bedrooms is a sample of what this home has to offer. Spacious living area that could serve as a living and dining combination. Kitchen is furnished with SS gas range, dishwasher, and unwarranted side by side refrigerator. You will have a hard time deciding which bedroom to claim as your own as each room has its own flare. Massive sunroom with updated fixtures with a view to the backyard that is simply amazing. Backyard features a dog run and a furnished gazebo including fire pit and grill. Unwarranted washer and dryer included.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.