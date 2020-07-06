5464 Santa Marie Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park fire pit bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MRE presents 5464 Santa Marie Ave! New to the rental market this 1,800+ sf home is certainly the most attractive rental in the area. Fresh paint throughout and hardwood flooring in living and bedrooms is a sample of what this home has to offer. Spacious living area that could serve as a living and dining combination. Kitchen is furnished with SS gas range, dishwasher, and unwarranted side by side refrigerator. You will have a hard time deciding which bedroom to claim as your own as each room has its own flare. Massive sunroom with updated fixtures with a view to the backyard that is simply amazing. Backyard features a dog run and a furnished gazebo including fire pit and grill. Unwarranted washer and dryer included.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.