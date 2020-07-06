All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5464 Santa Marie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5464 Santa Marie Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5464 Santa Marie Avenue

5464 Santa Marie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5464 Santa Marie Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
fire pit
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MRE presents 5464 Santa Marie Ave! New to the rental market this 1,800+ sf home is certainly the most attractive rental in the area. Fresh paint throughout and hardwood flooring in living and bedrooms is a sample of what this home has to offer. Spacious living area that could serve as a living and dining combination. Kitchen is furnished with SS gas range, dishwasher, and unwarranted side by side refrigerator. You will have a hard time deciding which bedroom to claim as your own as each room has its own flare. Massive sunroom with updated fixtures with a view to the backyard that is simply amazing. Backyard features a dog run and a furnished gazebo including fire pit and grill. Unwarranted washer and dryer included.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5464 Santa Marie Avenue have any available units?
5464 Santa Marie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5464 Santa Marie Avenue have?
Some of 5464 Santa Marie Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5464 Santa Marie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5464 Santa Marie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5464 Santa Marie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5464 Santa Marie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5464 Santa Marie Avenue offer parking?
No, 5464 Santa Marie Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5464 Santa Marie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5464 Santa Marie Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5464 Santa Marie Avenue have a pool?
No, 5464 Santa Marie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5464 Santa Marie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5464 Santa Marie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5464 Santa Marie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5464 Santa Marie Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University