Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:04 PM

5451 Pecan Creek Circle

5451 Pecan Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5451 Pecan Creek Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
This home is located in the development of Woodland Springs in Keller. This home has a spacious room that would make a lovely formal dining. The see-through decorative fireplace opens into the study as well as the family room. The study features a door opening to the back yard. The large family room opens to a spacious kitchen. Upstairs you find a spacious master bedroom plus the remaining bedrooms. The backyard has a lovely patio plus plenty of yard space . Be sure and add this to you short list! BTW, be sure and enjoy the community pool.
*Wire Fraud is Real*. Before wiring any money, call the intended recipient at a number you know is valid to confirm the instructions. Additionally, please note that the sender does not have authority to bind a party to a real estate contract via written or verbal communication.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5451 Pecan Creek Circle have any available units?
5451 Pecan Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5451 Pecan Creek Circle have?
Some of 5451 Pecan Creek Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5451 Pecan Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5451 Pecan Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5451 Pecan Creek Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5451 Pecan Creek Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5451 Pecan Creek Circle offer parking?
No, 5451 Pecan Creek Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5451 Pecan Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5451 Pecan Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5451 Pecan Creek Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5451 Pecan Creek Circle has a pool.
Does 5451 Pecan Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 5451 Pecan Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5451 Pecan Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5451 Pecan Creek Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

