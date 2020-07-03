5436 Threshing Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage key fob access media room

SHORT TERM LEASE - This immaculate move-in ready home, located on a large corner lot has so much to offer and is a Must See! Featuring an open concept with 3 split bedrooms, 2 full baths, an inviting formal dining, fantastic kitchen with granite, breakfast island, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, skylight and breakfast nook, spacious family room,private master suite with garden tub, separate shower and oversized walk-in closet with custom built-ins, large secondary bedrooms with Hollywood bath, and media room. Home also offers NEST thermostat, keyless entry on front and back doors. Relax and unwind on the extended covered patio while enjoying your beautiful backyard. Seller is a licensed Realtor®.