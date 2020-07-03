All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 2 2019 at 2:42 PM

5436 Threshing Drive

5436 Threshing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5436 Threshing Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Twin Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
media room
SHORT TERM LEASE - This immaculate move-in ready home, located on a large corner lot has so much to offer and is a Must See! Featuring an open concept with 3 split bedrooms, 2 full baths, an inviting formal dining, fantastic kitchen with granite, breakfast island, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, skylight and breakfast nook, spacious family room,private master suite with garden tub, separate shower and oversized walk-in closet with custom built-ins, large secondary bedrooms with Hollywood bath, and media room. Home also offers NEST thermostat, keyless entry on front and back doors. Relax and unwind on the extended covered patio while enjoying your beautiful backyard. Seller is a licensed Realtor®.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5436 Threshing Drive have any available units?
5436 Threshing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5436 Threshing Drive have?
Some of 5436 Threshing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5436 Threshing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5436 Threshing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5436 Threshing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5436 Threshing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5436 Threshing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5436 Threshing Drive offers parking.
Does 5436 Threshing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5436 Threshing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5436 Threshing Drive have a pool?
No, 5436 Threshing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5436 Threshing Drive have accessible units?
No, 5436 Threshing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5436 Threshing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5436 Threshing Drive has units with dishwashers.

