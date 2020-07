Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Burton Hill 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home. Formal dining, eat in kitchen equipped with refrigerator. The Kitchen does NOT have a Dishwasher. Updated bathrooms, fresh paint and recently refinished original hardwood floors. Just blocks from the Trinity Trails and minutes away from restaurants, shopping and convenient highway access. Pets upon approval. Great fenced backyard with shed and beautiful mature trees ready to be enjoyed. Please verify schools.