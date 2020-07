Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath in EMS-ISD! Very spacious with a large kitchen, this home is great for entertaining guests. The master has a great layout with enough space for extra seating! This is a must see! Tenant to verify schools. Fresh Paint and new carpet in process!