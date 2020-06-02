5336 Sonoma Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Newly updated home in highly acclaimed Keller ISD! Updates include: new carpet; new granite countertops; new stainless steel appliances; new subway tile backsplash; new undermount sink; fresh interior paint. Open floor plan features a huge family room highlighted by tile surround fireplace, opening to a spacious kitchen and breakfast nook. Master retreat has a large bedroom and bath with duals sinks and oversized tub. Two secondary bedrooms, a full bath and laundry room complete the home! Additional features include walk in closets in all bedrooms, new blinds on most windows, and outdoor patio. Enjoy community amenities like the pool and playground, and easy access to 35W and Loop 820!