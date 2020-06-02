All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5336 Sonoma Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5336 Sonoma Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:41 AM

5336 Sonoma Drive

5336 Sonoma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5336 Sonoma Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Vineyards At Heritage

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Newly updated home in highly acclaimed Keller ISD! Updates include: new carpet; new granite countertops; new stainless steel appliances; new subway tile backsplash; new undermount sink; fresh interior paint. Open floor plan features a huge family room highlighted by tile surround fireplace, opening to a spacious kitchen and breakfast nook. Master retreat has a large bedroom and bath with duals sinks and oversized tub. Two secondary bedrooms, a full bath and laundry room complete the home! Additional features include walk in closets in all bedrooms, new blinds on most windows, and outdoor patio. Enjoy community amenities like the pool and playground, and easy access to 35W and Loop 820!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5336 Sonoma Drive have any available units?
5336 Sonoma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5336 Sonoma Drive have?
Some of 5336 Sonoma Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5336 Sonoma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5336 Sonoma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5336 Sonoma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5336 Sonoma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5336 Sonoma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5336 Sonoma Drive offers parking.
Does 5336 Sonoma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5336 Sonoma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5336 Sonoma Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5336 Sonoma Drive has a pool.
Does 5336 Sonoma Drive have accessible units?
No, 5336 Sonoma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5336 Sonoma Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5336 Sonoma Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University