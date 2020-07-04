5328 Sioux Creek Lane

Amenities

granite counters walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities

Open concept 3/2/2 home near Central High with granite kitchen and bath counters, separate tub & walk in shower in master with large walk in closet. Formal dining area can also be used as office space. Lots of natural light, neutral colors throughout and corner lot. Owner prefers no pets due to new flooring installed July 2019. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1535.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.