Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5328 Sioux Creek Lane
Last updated July 18 2019 at 9:11 PM

5328 Sioux Creek Lane

5328 Sioux Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5328 Sioux Creek Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Open concept 3/2/2 home near Central High with granite kitchen and bath counters, separate tub & walk in shower in master with large walk in closet. Formal dining area can also be used as office space. Lots of natural light, neutral colors throughout and corner lot. Owner prefers no pets due to new flooring installed July 2019. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1535.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5328 Sioux Creek Lane have any available units?
5328 Sioux Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5328 Sioux Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5328 Sioux Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5328 Sioux Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5328 Sioux Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5328 Sioux Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 5328 Sioux Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5328 Sioux Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5328 Sioux Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5328 Sioux Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 5328 Sioux Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5328 Sioux Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 5328 Sioux Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5328 Sioux Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5328 Sioux Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5328 Sioux Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5328 Sioux Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

