All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5324 Fernander Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5324 Fernander Dr
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:35 AM

5324 Fernander Dr

5324 Fernander Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5324 Fernander Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Como

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, master bath, secondary baths, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; marble countertops in all baths; brushed nickel lighting fixtures; average HERS score of 62.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5324 Fernander Dr have any available units?
5324 Fernander Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5324 Fernander Dr have?
Some of 5324 Fernander Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5324 Fernander Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5324 Fernander Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5324 Fernander Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5324 Fernander Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5324 Fernander Dr offer parking?
No, 5324 Fernander Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5324 Fernander Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5324 Fernander Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5324 Fernander Dr have a pool?
No, 5324 Fernander Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5324 Fernander Dr have accessible units?
No, 5324 Fernander Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5324 Fernander Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5324 Fernander Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University