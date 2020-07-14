5316 Collinwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This stunning Arlington Heights house checks all the summer boxes. The front patio invites you into a warm front living space, then to formal dining. The formal dining flows into a stunning kitchen with stainless appliances and an abundance of storage. Thru the kitchen is the heart of this house - the great room. Stunning glass doors open to the pool and covered back porch. The master bathroom features long counters and a jetted tub. Don't forget to check out the closet in the Master Bedroom, Princess Kate might be jealous of the size. The tank-less water heater, double pane windows, and new 21 Seer AC help make this home as energy efficient as possible. Pool Care is included in the lease price.