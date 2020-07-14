All apartments in Fort Worth
5316 Collinwood Avenue

5316 Collinwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5316 Collinwood Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
West Beyer

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This stunning Arlington Heights house checks all the summer boxes. The front patio invites you into a warm front living space, then to formal dining. The formal dining flows into a stunning kitchen with stainless appliances and an abundance of storage. Thru the kitchen is the heart of this house - the great room. Stunning glass doors open to the pool and covered back porch. The master bathroom features long counters and a jetted tub. Don't forget to check out the closet in the Master Bedroom, Princess Kate might be jealous of the size. The tank-less water heater, double pane windows, and new 21 Seer AC help make this home as energy efficient as possible. Pool Care is included in the lease price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5316 Collinwood Avenue have any available units?
5316 Collinwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5316 Collinwood Avenue have?
Some of 5316 Collinwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5316 Collinwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5316 Collinwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5316 Collinwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5316 Collinwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5316 Collinwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5316 Collinwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 5316 Collinwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5316 Collinwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5316 Collinwood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5316 Collinwood Avenue has a pool.
Does 5316 Collinwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5316 Collinwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5316 Collinwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5316 Collinwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
