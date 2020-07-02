All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5309 Wolens Way

5309 Wolens Way · No Longer Available
Location

5309 Wolens Way, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Awesome 3BR-2BA-2GA in SW Fort Worth. Large MBR. Huge living room with cozy fireplace with sliding glass door leading out to covered patio and incredible back yard! Fenced in backyard with plenty of shade trees. Kitchen has pantry and an nice eating area. Ceiling fans in most rooms.

Easy access to I-20 and I-35W, Walking distance to elementary school and many parks i.e. Patricia LeBlanc Park and Rosenthal Park. Close to hospitals, post office and fire station. Great shopping and a variety of great restaurants nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 Wolens Way have any available units?
5309 Wolens Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5309 Wolens Way have?
Some of 5309 Wolens Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 Wolens Way currently offering any rent specials?
5309 Wolens Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 Wolens Way pet-friendly?
No, 5309 Wolens Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5309 Wolens Way offer parking?
No, 5309 Wolens Way does not offer parking.
Does 5309 Wolens Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 Wolens Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 Wolens Way have a pool?
No, 5309 Wolens Way does not have a pool.
Does 5309 Wolens Way have accessible units?
No, 5309 Wolens Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 Wolens Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5309 Wolens Way has units with dishwashers.

