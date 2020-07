Amenities

Fully Remodeled in desirable neighborhood. Detached living area included that could be used as 5th bedroom, man cave, etc. New flooring, paint, water heater, central air and heat, granite, appliances, fixtures, and more. Located in the River Bend District. Close to shopping and dining and minutes from downtown.