Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NEWLY remodeled townhome with all new appliances. This Charming 2 bedroom home has everything you could want including a washer & dryer. It is the PERFECT location for anyone needing to be near TCU, Downtown, the Cultural District, Lockheed or the NAS. Convenient to shops including Central market and Trader Joe’s makes this the place you want to live in. Must see to appreciate everything this home has to offer.