Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Beautiful home with 4 Bedrooms + Study located in Villages of Woodland Springs! This lovely property boasts an over sized backyard with pergola and mature fruit trees, perfect for entertaining. You will love the beautiful wood flooring downstairs and natural light throughout the home. The living and study have a double sided fireplace. Enjoy large bedrooms and much more. Great neighborhood with several pools, parks, trails and ponds. Call today for more info!