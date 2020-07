Amenities

July 15th Move In. Come and check out this remodeled 3 bedroom home in South Fort Worth. Great location near major highways, shopping, and major employers. Situated in an established neighborhood with lots of trees and great neighbors. Upgrades include stainless appliances, laminate flooring, newer carpet in bedrooms, walk in shower, new fixtures, and great lighting. Call today to schedule a showing.