Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:09 AM

5237 Austin Ridge Drive

5237 Austin Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5237 Austin Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Terrace Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
3-2-2 Single Family Home . Open Central Living Area with Arched Entryways and Wood Laminate Floors. Spacious Eat-in Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Gas Range, and Ceramic Tile. Master Suite with Walk-in Closet and Dual Sinks. Split Secondary Bedroom with Large Closets. Backyard features 13x9 Covered Back Patio and Privacy Fence. New Roof 2016, New Garage door opener 2017. Close to Community Pool and Playground. Easy Highway Access. Well established Community located just Minutes from Schools, I-820, Shops & Dining. July move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5237 Austin Ridge Drive have any available units?
5237 Austin Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5237 Austin Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5237 Austin Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5237 Austin Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5237 Austin Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5237 Austin Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5237 Austin Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5237 Austin Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5237 Austin Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5237 Austin Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5237 Austin Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5237 Austin Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5237 Austin Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 5237 Austin Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5237 Austin Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5237 Austin Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5237 Austin Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

