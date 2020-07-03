5237 Austin Ridge Drive

Amenities

3-2-2 Single Family Home . Open Central Living Area with Arched Entryways and Wood Laminate Floors. Spacious Eat-in Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Gas Range, and Ceramic Tile. Master Suite with Walk-in Closet and Dual Sinks. Split Secondary Bedroom with Large Closets. Backyard features 13x9 Covered Back Patio and Privacy Fence. New Roof 2016, New Garage door opener 2017. Close to Community Pool and Playground. Easy Highway Access. Well established Community located just Minutes from Schools, I-820, Shops & Dining. July move in