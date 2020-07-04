All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 17 2019 at 2:13 PM

5216 Selago Drive

5216 Selago Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5216 Selago Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful home features an open & bright floor plan with soaring two-story ceilings in family room. Hardwood flooring in entry, study, family room, living room, & formal dining room. Large game rooms upstairs is open to family room below. The fenced backyard is a family's dream, very private large patio, perfect for summer bar-b-ques. The master suite is downstairs & the master bath has a separate tub, oversized shower, plus two vanities. Enjoy all of the amenities associated with living in the Villages of Woodland Springs. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application & deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5216 Selago Drive have any available units?
5216 Selago Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5216 Selago Drive have?
Some of 5216 Selago Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5216 Selago Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5216 Selago Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5216 Selago Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5216 Selago Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5216 Selago Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5216 Selago Drive offers parking.
Does 5216 Selago Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5216 Selago Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5216 Selago Drive have a pool?
No, 5216 Selago Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5216 Selago Drive have accessible units?
No, 5216 Selago Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5216 Selago Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5216 Selago Drive has units with dishwashers.

