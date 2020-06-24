5216 Bedfordshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage volleyball court

Beautiful Home w right touches! New vinyl plank flooring and new HVAC system! Open concept kitchen has been updated w stone tile back splash, black & SS appliances, dark wood cabinetry, decorative lighting & island. Wood burning fireplace adds charm to the well laid out living. Bathrooms have also been updated w dark wood cabinetry, mosaic tile back splash & decorative lighting. All updates flow beautifully giving home an immaculate & custom feel! Solar screens on front & back windows, solar lighting system in front yard & fabulous lighted covered patio - great for entertaining or just relaxing! Shed at back yard. Community features include 2 pools, volleyball, playground, & jogging trails! Moving in READY!!!