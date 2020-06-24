All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

5216 Bedfordshire Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Beautiful Home w right touches! New vinyl plank flooring and new HVAC system! Open concept kitchen has been updated w stone tile back splash, black & SS appliances, dark wood cabinetry, decorative lighting & island. Wood burning fireplace adds charm to the well laid out living. Bathrooms have also been updated w dark wood cabinetry, mosaic tile back splash & decorative lighting. All updates flow beautifully giving home an immaculate & custom feel! Solar screens on front & back windows, solar lighting system in front yard & fabulous lighted covered patio - great for entertaining or just relaxing! Shed at back yard. Community features include 2 pools, volleyball, playground, & jogging trails! Moving in READY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5216 Bedfordshire Drive have any available units?
5216 Bedfordshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5216 Bedfordshire Drive have?
Some of 5216 Bedfordshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5216 Bedfordshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5216 Bedfordshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5216 Bedfordshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5216 Bedfordshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5216 Bedfordshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5216 Bedfordshire Drive offers parking.
Does 5216 Bedfordshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5216 Bedfordshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5216 Bedfordshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5216 Bedfordshire Drive has a pool.
Does 5216 Bedfordshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 5216 Bedfordshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5216 Bedfordshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5216 Bedfordshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

