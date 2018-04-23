All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 5 2019

5202 Mountain Spring Trail

5202 Mountain Spring Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5202 Mountain Spring Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom floor plan in the Trail Lake Estates addition! Great location in a quiet neighborhood. Includes Refrigerator at no additional cost, and Full Size Washer Dryer Connection. Wood like laminate flooring, Open floor plan with a large fenced back yard.
Available to move-in around June 5th. Tenant to independently verify schools, size and all other information herein.
BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX FEATURING:
1595 + - sq. Ft
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
1 Car Garage
Kitchen Features:
INCLUDES Range
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Built-In Microwave
INCLUDES Refrigerator at no additional cost.
Ceiling Fans
Separate Laundry Area Connection
Fenced Large Backyard
Pet Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 Mountain Spring Trail have any available units?
5202 Mountain Spring Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5202 Mountain Spring Trail have?
Some of 5202 Mountain Spring Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 Mountain Spring Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5202 Mountain Spring Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 Mountain Spring Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5202 Mountain Spring Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5202 Mountain Spring Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5202 Mountain Spring Trail offers parking.
Does 5202 Mountain Spring Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 Mountain Spring Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 Mountain Spring Trail have a pool?
No, 5202 Mountain Spring Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5202 Mountain Spring Trail have accessible units?
No, 5202 Mountain Spring Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 Mountain Spring Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5202 Mountain Spring Trail has units with dishwashers.

