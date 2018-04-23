5202 Mountain Spring Trail

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom floor plan in the Trail Lake Estates addition! Great location in a quiet neighborhood. Includes Refrigerator at no additional cost, and Full Size Washer Dryer Connection. Wood like laminate flooring, Open floor plan with a large fenced back yard.

Available to move-in around June 5th. Tenant to independently verify schools, size and all other information herein.

BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX FEATURING:

1595 + - sq. Ft

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

1 Car Garage

Kitchen Features:

INCLUDES Range

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Built-In Microwave

INCLUDES Refrigerator at no additional cost.

Ceiling Fans

Separate Laundry Area Connection

Fenced Large Backyard

Pet Friendly