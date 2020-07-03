Amenities

5137 Austin Ridge Dr Available 05/10/19 Fort Worth Texas Homes For Rent "Eagle Man-Saginaw ISD" - Don't miss out on this beautiful three bedroom, two bath home with an open floorplan. Kitchen has a raised bar top, breakfast nook and good sized pantry. Granite counter tops and black appliances. Wood flooring in living and hallway, tile in wet area and carpet in bedrooms. Split master suite with double vanities, over sized tub, linen closet and large walk-in closet. Covered patio. Community pool, playground, and walking trails. Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD



UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:

With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.



This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.



