5137 Austin Ridge Dr
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:14 AM

5137 Austin Ridge Dr

5137 Austin Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5137 Austin Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Terrace Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5137 Austin Ridge Dr Available 05/10/19 Fort Worth Texas Homes For Rent "Eagle Man-Saginaw ISD" - Don't miss out on this beautiful three bedroom, two bath home with an open floorplan. Kitchen has a raised bar top, breakfast nook and good sized pantry. Granite counter tops and black appliances. Wood flooring in living and hallway, tile in wet area and carpet in bedrooms. Split master suite with double vanities, over sized tub, linen closet and large walk-in closet. Covered patio. Community pool, playground, and walking trails. Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD

www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE4839883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5137 Austin Ridge Dr have any available units?
5137 Austin Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5137 Austin Ridge Dr have?
Some of 5137 Austin Ridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5137 Austin Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5137 Austin Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5137 Austin Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5137 Austin Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5137 Austin Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 5137 Austin Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5137 Austin Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5137 Austin Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5137 Austin Ridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5137 Austin Ridge Dr has a pool.
Does 5137 Austin Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 5137 Austin Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5137 Austin Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5137 Austin Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

