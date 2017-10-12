5124 Sears Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76105 Stop Six Sunrise
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5124 Sears Dr have any available units?
5124 Sears Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5124 Sears Dr have?
Some of 5124 Sears Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 Sears Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5124 Sears Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 Sears Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5124 Sears Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5124 Sears Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5124 Sears Dr offers parking.
Does 5124 Sears Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5124 Sears Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 Sears Dr have a pool?
No, 5124 Sears Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5124 Sears Dr have accessible units?
No, 5124 Sears Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 Sears Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5124 Sears Dr has units with dishwashers.
