Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

5121 Royal Dr.- ASK ABOUT OUR 1/2 PRICE MOVE-IN SPECIAL - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1,185 square foot home has been completely updated with new flooring and paint, updated kitchen & bathroom, new appliances and has central Heat & AC and washer & dryer connections.

Please check out all of our available rental properties at http://www.enrentaprops.com/vacancies/



(RLNE3534394)