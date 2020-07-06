5116 Ledgestone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very large Duplex with great sized rooms, perfect for a family or just if you want lots of room. Storage galore throughout the home. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, full size washer and dryer. Home has vintage look and feel. Master bedroom opens out onto the patio area in the middle of the home. Breakfast and desk area also opens out onto the patio. Remote controlled privacy gate to drive into the garage. Beautiful wood burning fireplace with gorgeous mantle. Great neighborhood. Easy access to I20 and Hulen Mall. App fee $50 over 18 years of age. Leasing Guidelines in Supplements. Come take a look and make this your home!!