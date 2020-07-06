All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:36 AM

5116 Ledgestone Drive

5116 Ledgestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5116 Ledgestone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very large Duplex with great sized rooms, perfect for a family or just if you want lots of room. Storage galore throughout the home. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, full size washer and dryer. Home has vintage look and feel. Master bedroom opens out onto the patio area in the middle of the home. Breakfast and desk area also opens out onto the patio. Remote controlled privacy gate to drive into the garage. Beautiful wood burning fireplace with gorgeous mantle. Great neighborhood. Easy access to I20 and Hulen Mall. App fee $50 over 18 years of age. Leasing Guidelines in Supplements. Come take a look and make this your home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5116 Ledgestone Drive have any available units?
5116 Ledgestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5116 Ledgestone Drive have?
Some of 5116 Ledgestone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5116 Ledgestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5116 Ledgestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5116 Ledgestone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5116 Ledgestone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5116 Ledgestone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5116 Ledgestone Drive offers parking.
Does 5116 Ledgestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5116 Ledgestone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5116 Ledgestone Drive have a pool?
No, 5116 Ledgestone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5116 Ledgestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 5116 Ledgestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5116 Ledgestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5116 Ledgestone Drive has units with dishwashers.

