Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5112 Garber Lane
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:15 AM

5112 Garber Lane

5112 Garber Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5112 Garber Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully remodeled Elegant & Stylish Cape Cod style home in popular Heritage Community! Open concept with large living room & kitchen. Kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances, subway tile backsplash, island & breakfast nook. Designated work station. Split bedroom plan! Oversized master includes dual sinks, large walk in closet, & custom shower with dual shower heads! Vaulted ceilings, decorative lighting! Neutral colors throughout! Neighborhood provides many amenities at tenant expense. App fee is $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application and submit copies of PHOTO ID & PAYSTUBS with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 Garber Lane have any available units?
5112 Garber Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5112 Garber Lane have?
Some of 5112 Garber Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 Garber Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5112 Garber Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 Garber Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5112 Garber Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5112 Garber Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5112 Garber Lane offers parking.
Does 5112 Garber Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 Garber Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 Garber Lane have a pool?
No, 5112 Garber Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5112 Garber Lane have accessible units?
No, 5112 Garber Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 Garber Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5112 Garber Lane has units with dishwashers.

