5112 Garber Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fully remodeled Elegant & Stylish Cape Cod style home in popular Heritage Community! Open concept with large living room & kitchen. Kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances, subway tile backsplash, island & breakfast nook. Designated work station. Split bedroom plan! Oversized master includes dual sinks, large walk in closet, & custom shower with dual shower heads! Vaulted ceilings, decorative lighting! Neutral colors throughout! Neighborhood provides many amenities at tenant expense. App fee is $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application and submit copies of PHOTO ID & PAYSTUBS with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.