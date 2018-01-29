5108 Waterford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

CLEAN!! Darling, well-maintained 1 story home available for new tenants now! Beautiful view of surroundings from front porch, with walking trails right across the street! This immaculate home features blinds throughout. Updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. A walk-in pantry awaits in kitchen. Large walk in closet in master. Split bedrooms. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent.