5108 Waterford Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 2:49 PM

5108 Waterford Drive

5108 Waterford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5108 Waterford Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CLEAN!! Darling, well-maintained 1 story home available for new tenants now! Beautiful view of surroundings from front porch, with walking trails right across the street! This immaculate home features blinds throughout. Updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. A walk-in pantry awaits in kitchen. Large walk in closet in master. Split bedrooms. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5108 Waterford Drive have any available units?
5108 Waterford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5108 Waterford Drive have?
Some of 5108 Waterford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5108 Waterford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5108 Waterford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 Waterford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5108 Waterford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5108 Waterford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5108 Waterford Drive offers parking.
Does 5108 Waterford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5108 Waterford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 Waterford Drive have a pool?
No, 5108 Waterford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5108 Waterford Drive have accessible units?
No, 5108 Waterford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 Waterford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5108 Waterford Drive has units with dishwashers.

