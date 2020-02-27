All apartments in Fort Worth
5108 Birchman Avenue
5108 Birchman Avenue

5108 Birchman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5108 Birchman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated vintage home in historic West Fort Worth. Great floor plan with the master split from the secondary bedrooms and 2 lg living areas. The 4th bedrm & 3rd bath are in the guest house - separate from main house. Guest house has kitchenette with mini fridge & large closet. Updated kitchen with granite counters. Refinished hardwood floors. Awesome back patio & courtyard. Pets approved on case by case basis - no grass in backyard. Fridge, washer and dryer can stay with acceptable terms. Within walking distance of great restaurants and shops! Home can be leased furnished for an additional monthly fee - flexible lease terms also available. Contact listing agent for details. Agent is owner and licensed TX agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5108 Birchman Avenue have any available units?
5108 Birchman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5108 Birchman Avenue have?
Some of 5108 Birchman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5108 Birchman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5108 Birchman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 Birchman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5108 Birchman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5108 Birchman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5108 Birchman Avenue offers parking.
Does 5108 Birchman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5108 Birchman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 Birchman Avenue have a pool?
No, 5108 Birchman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5108 Birchman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5108 Birchman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 Birchman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5108 Birchman Avenue has units with dishwashers.

