5108 Birchman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated vintage home in historic West Fort Worth. Great floor plan with the master split from the secondary bedrooms and 2 lg living areas. The 4th bedrm & 3rd bath are in the guest house - separate from main house. Guest house has kitchenette with mini fridge & large closet. Updated kitchen with granite counters. Refinished hardwood floors. Awesome back patio & courtyard. Pets approved on case by case basis - no grass in backyard. Fridge, washer and dryer can stay with acceptable terms. Within walking distance of great restaurants and shops! Home can be leased furnished for an additional monthly fee - flexible lease terms also available. Contact listing agent for details. Agent is owner and licensed TX agent.