5108 Birchman Avenue

Amenities
Updated vintage home in historic West Fort Worth. Great floor plan with the master split from the secondary bedrooms and 2 lg living areas. The 4th bedrm & 3rd bath are in the guest house - separate from main house. Guest house has kitchenette with mini fridge & large closet. Updated kitchen with granite counters. Refinished hardwood floors. Awesome back patio & courtyard. Pets approved on case by case basis - no grass in backyard. Fridge, washer and dryer can stay with acceptable terms. Within walking distance of great restaurants and shops! Home can be leased furnished for an additional monthly fee - flexible lease terms also available. Contact listing agent for details. Agent is owner and licensed TX agent.