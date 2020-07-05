5101 Comstock Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Exceptionally updated home offers flowing floor plan with a centrally located kitchen open to casual living and split bedrooms. Beautiful diagonally laid tile in formals carries through hall, kitchen and nook. Casual living features two walls of windows overlooking yard, stunning fireplace with gas starter & hardwood floors. Extras include arched doorways, ledges and art niches. Island kitchen has stainless appliances, gas range and breakfast bar. Oversized planning center in nook area perfect for home office. Granite countertops and spacious rooms throughout, walk-ins, linen closets. Master overlooks backyard with huge patio for enjoying the outdoors. Backs to large lot for ultimate privacy. Owner pays HOA.