5101 Comstock Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5101 Comstock Circle

5101 Comstock Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5101 Comstock Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptionally updated home offers flowing floor plan with a centrally located kitchen open to casual living and split bedrooms. Beautiful diagonally laid tile in formals carries through hall, kitchen and nook. Casual living features two walls of windows overlooking yard, stunning fireplace with gas starter & hardwood floors. Extras include arched doorways, ledges and art niches. Island kitchen has stainless appliances, gas range and breakfast bar. Oversized planning center in nook area perfect for home office. Granite countertops and spacious rooms throughout, walk-ins, linen closets. Master overlooks backyard with huge patio for enjoying the outdoors. Backs to large lot for ultimate privacy. Owner pays HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 Comstock Circle have any available units?
5101 Comstock Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5101 Comstock Circle have?
Some of 5101 Comstock Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 Comstock Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Comstock Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Comstock Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5101 Comstock Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5101 Comstock Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5101 Comstock Circle offers parking.
Does 5101 Comstock Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 Comstock Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Comstock Circle have a pool?
No, 5101 Comstock Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5101 Comstock Circle have accessible units?
No, 5101 Comstock Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Comstock Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5101 Comstock Circle has units with dishwashers.

