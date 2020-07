Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home in the Fort Worth area! This homes exterior offers a good sized front and backyard. The interior has 3 living areas and hard floor throughout the home. This home offers plenty of room for activities with a separate shower and tub and a his and her sink in the master bathroom. The home is located close to plenty of school, shopping, and parks.