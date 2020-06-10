All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5065 Ridglea Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5065 Ridglea Lane
Last updated March 26 2019 at 4:03 PM

5065 Ridglea Lane

5065 Ridglea Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5065 Ridglea Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great layout 1-bed, 1-bath in TCU area! Conveniently located near TCU, this condo gets tons of natural light, has large living room and bedroom, galley-style kitchen with refrigerator included, also has breakfast area with pass-through to living room. Bathroom conveniently located between living room and master suite. Large, covered back porch area. First floor unit!

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5065 Ridglea Lane have any available units?
5065 Ridglea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5065 Ridglea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5065 Ridglea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5065 Ridglea Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5065 Ridglea Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5065 Ridglea Lane offer parking?
No, 5065 Ridglea Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5065 Ridglea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5065 Ridglea Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5065 Ridglea Lane have a pool?
No, 5065 Ridglea Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5065 Ridglea Lane have accessible units?
No, 5065 Ridglea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5065 Ridglea Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5065 Ridglea Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5065 Ridglea Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5065 Ridglea Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University