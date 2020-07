Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

Great 1 Bedroom Condo- Ready for new tenants- 76116 - Extremely affordable community with some of the largest floor plans in the immediate area. Bus line is at the corner of Vickery and Ridglea. Well cared for complex! Laundry facility on site. Freshly remodeled. New paint and flooring. Easy access to highways, toll road, shopping, dining and entertainment.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5644672)