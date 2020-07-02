5043 Mountain Spring Trail

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible game room cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well-maintained Duplex in Trail Lake Estates - Well maintained duplex. Featuring over 1500 square foot, half duplex has 2 spacious bedrooms and another bonus room upstairs. 2.5 bathrooms. Large kitchen and dining with tile and open to living room. Fenced private backyard. One car Garage.



BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX FEATURING:

1568 Sq. Ft

2 Bedrooms (Plus a bonus room)

2.5 Bathrooms

INCLUDES Stove/Range/Oven

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Built-in Microwave

Living Area

Dining Area

2nd living or game room

Ceiling Fans

Laundry Area

Master Walk-In Closet (His and Her Separate Closets)

Big Fenced Backyard

1 CAR Attached Garage

Pet Friendly



MINUTES TO GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT



Call TODAY!



Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 866-990-9786 For Current Property Pricing.



Sponsoring Broker First American Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9005517



"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."



(RLNE3540629)