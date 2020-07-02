All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 1 2019 at 11:51 AM

5043 Mountain Spring Trail

5043 Mountain Spring Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5043 Mountain Spring Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well-maintained Duplex in Trail Lake Estates - Well maintained duplex. Featuring over 1500 square foot, half duplex has 2 spacious bedrooms and another bonus room upstairs. 2.5 bathrooms. Large kitchen and dining with tile and open to living room. Fenced private backyard. One car Garage.

BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX FEATURING:
1568 Sq. Ft
2 Bedrooms (Plus a bonus room)
2.5 Bathrooms
INCLUDES Stove/Range/Oven
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Built-in Microwave
Living Area
Dining Area
2nd living or game room
Ceiling Fans
Laundry Area
Master Walk-In Closet (His and Her Separate Closets)
Big Fenced Backyard
1 CAR Attached Garage
Pet Friendly

MINUTES TO GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT

Call TODAY!

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 866-990-9786 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker First American Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9005517

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

(RLNE3540629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5043 Mountain Spring Trail have any available units?
5043 Mountain Spring Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5043 Mountain Spring Trail have?
Some of 5043 Mountain Spring Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5043 Mountain Spring Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5043 Mountain Spring Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5043 Mountain Spring Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5043 Mountain Spring Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5043 Mountain Spring Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5043 Mountain Spring Trail offers parking.
Does 5043 Mountain Spring Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5043 Mountain Spring Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5043 Mountain Spring Trail have a pool?
No, 5043 Mountain Spring Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5043 Mountain Spring Trail have accessible units?
Yes, 5043 Mountain Spring Trail has accessible units.
Does 5043 Mountain Spring Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5043 Mountain Spring Trail has units with dishwashers.

