5043 Mountain Spring Trail

Amenities
Well-maintained Duplex in Trail Lake Estates - Well maintained duplex. Featuring over 1500 square foot, half duplex has 2 spacious bedrooms and another bonus room upstairs. 2.5 bathrooms. Large kitchen and dining with tile and open to living room. Fenced private backyard. One car Garage.
BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX FEATURING:
1568 Sq. Ft
2 Bedrooms (Plus a bonus room)
2.5 Bathrooms
INCLUDES Stove/Range/Oven
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Built-in Microwave
Living Area
Dining Area
2nd living or game room
Ceiling Fans
Laundry Area
Master Walk-In Closet (His and Her Separate Closets)
Big Fenced Backyard
1 CAR Attached Garage
Pet Friendly
MINUTES TO GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT
Call TODAY!
Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 866-990-9786 For Current Property Pricing.
Sponsoring Broker First American Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9005517
"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."
(RLNE3540629)