Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5033 Indian Valley Dr.
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:07 AM

5033 Indian Valley Dr.

5033 Indian Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5033 Indian Valley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Lovely home with open floor plan. Located in Trail Lake Estates near shopping, schools, and Chisholm Parkway. Living room with wood-burning fireplace opens to nice kitchen and breakfast area overlooking covered patio and back yard. Nice-sized master bedroom suite on back of home. Two bedrooms and hall bath split for master suite. Two car garage with garage door opener. All measurements are approximate. Owner has final approval of all applications and all pets.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due ($20.00) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

(RLNE4937343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5033 Indian Valley Dr. have any available units?
5033 Indian Valley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5033 Indian Valley Dr. have?
Some of 5033 Indian Valley Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5033 Indian Valley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5033 Indian Valley Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033 Indian Valley Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5033 Indian Valley Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5033 Indian Valley Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5033 Indian Valley Dr. offers parking.
Does 5033 Indian Valley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5033 Indian Valley Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033 Indian Valley Dr. have a pool?
No, 5033 Indian Valley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5033 Indian Valley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5033 Indian Valley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5033 Indian Valley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5033 Indian Valley Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

