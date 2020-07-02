5033 Indian Valley Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Lovely home with open floor plan. Located in Trail Lake Estates near shopping, schools, and Chisholm Parkway. Living room with wood-burning fireplace opens to nice kitchen and breakfast area overlooking covered patio and back yard. Nice-sized master bedroom suite on back of home. Two bedrooms and hall bath split for master suite. Two car garage with garage door opener. All measurements are approximate. Owner has final approval of all applications and all pets.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due ($20.00) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



(RLNE4937343)