Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wonderful family home with an abundance of upgrades! Beautifully landscaped front & back with sprinkler system. Formal living & dining, study down could be 5th bedroom. Master is private with sitting area, jetted tub, walk in closet & more. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms, game room & full bath up. Neutral colors, crown molding, art niches, 2 in blinds, over sized garage & more! Move in ready & a must see!