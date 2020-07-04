All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:16 PM

5013 River Rock Boulevard

5013 River Rock Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5013 River Rock Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully updated 1 story 3 bed, 2 bath home boasts a newly installed granite counter tops in the Kitchen and bathrooms, new 12MM grade laminate flooring, new ceramic tile, new carpet, freshly painted throughout, new Stainless-Steel appliances, new lighting, fixtures and ceiling Fans in every room. Freshly painted cabinets in the kitchen with a brand new farm sink and faucet . Eat-in kitchen. New cordless blind in all the windows. Large master bedroom and spacious other bedrooms. Installed new toilets. A Huge backyard features a beautiful covered patio perfect for outdoor entertaining. Freshly stained new fence on one side of the backyard. Ready for MOVING IN!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5013 River Rock Boulevard have any available units?
5013 River Rock Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5013 River Rock Boulevard have?
Some of 5013 River Rock Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5013 River Rock Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5013 River Rock Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 River Rock Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5013 River Rock Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5013 River Rock Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5013 River Rock Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5013 River Rock Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5013 River Rock Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 River Rock Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5013 River Rock Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5013 River Rock Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5013 River Rock Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 River Rock Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5013 River Rock Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

