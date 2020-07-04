5013 River Rock Boulevard

Amenities

Fully updated 1 story 3 bed, 2 bath home boasts a newly installed granite counter tops in the Kitchen and bathrooms, new 12MM grade laminate flooring, new ceramic tile, new carpet, freshly painted throughout, new Stainless-Steel appliances, new lighting, fixtures and ceiling Fans in every room. Freshly painted cabinets in the kitchen with a brand new farm sink and faucet . Eat-in kitchen. New cordless blind in all the windows. Large master bedroom and spacious other bedrooms. Installed new toilets. A Huge backyard features a beautiful covered patio perfect for outdoor entertaining. Freshly stained new fence on one side of the backyard. Ready for MOVING IN!!!