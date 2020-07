Amenities

Gorgeous rehabbed large home in NW Ft Worth. 4 bedroom , 2 bath with 2 car garage. New laminate in living room and kitchen. Fresh paint. HUGE kitchen. Open concept. Bar seating. Appliances included. Fenced backyard. Huge walk-in closets throughout. Big master bedroom and closet. Great location. Walk to park. Small pets ok with deposit and fees. Call to schedule a showing. Available now for a quick move-in.