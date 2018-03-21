5012 Meyers Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Absolutely gorgeous Cape Cod home in the beautiful master planned community of Heritage! Features include a spacious front porch; freshly painted interior; new vinyl wood flooring in the formal dining, family room, and master bdrm; large island kitchen with stainless steel appliances that opens to the family room with electric ignition gas log fireplace and to the oversized breakfast nook; downstairs master suite with separate shower, soaking tub, and walk in closet; all secondary bdrms and gameroom upstairs; and a large backyard with a covered patio! The community of Heritage offers amenities such as a clubhouse, 5 pools comprising a mini water park, sand volleyball, tennis courts, and hiking & biking trails!