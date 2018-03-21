All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5012 Meyers Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5012 Meyers Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5012 Meyers Lane

5012 Meyers Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5012 Meyers Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Absolutely gorgeous Cape Cod home in the beautiful master planned community of Heritage! Features include a spacious front porch; freshly painted interior; new vinyl wood flooring in the formal dining, family room, and master bdrm; large island kitchen with stainless steel appliances that opens to the family room with electric ignition gas log fireplace and to the oversized breakfast nook; downstairs master suite with separate shower, soaking tub, and walk in closet; all secondary bdrms and gameroom upstairs; and a large backyard with a covered patio! The community of Heritage offers amenities such as a clubhouse, 5 pools comprising a mini water park, sand volleyball, tennis courts, and hiking & biking trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 Meyers Lane have any available units?
5012 Meyers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5012 Meyers Lane have?
Some of 5012 Meyers Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 Meyers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5012 Meyers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 Meyers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5012 Meyers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5012 Meyers Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5012 Meyers Lane offers parking.
Does 5012 Meyers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 Meyers Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 Meyers Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5012 Meyers Lane has a pool.
Does 5012 Meyers Lane have accessible units?
No, 5012 Meyers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 Meyers Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5012 Meyers Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University