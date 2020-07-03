All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5005 Meyers Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5005 Meyers Lane
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:44 PM

5005 Meyers Lane

5005 Meyers Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5005 Meyers Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
DR Horton Cape Code top selling floor plan is now available. 1 story home with a bonus room or 4th bedroom up. Wood laminate flooring, quartz kitchen counter tops, island, open floor plan. Apply online at newgenproperties.managebuilding.com
Wonderful subdivision with all of the ammenties you have come to expect from D.R. Horton homes. This home has a great floor plan with a 2nd floor game room. Home features large covered porches,gas log fireplaces,very open concepts and many ammenties!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Meyers Lane have any available units?
5005 Meyers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 Meyers Lane have?
Some of 5005 Meyers Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 Meyers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Meyers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Meyers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5005 Meyers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5005 Meyers Lane offer parking?
No, 5005 Meyers Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5005 Meyers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5005 Meyers Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Meyers Lane have a pool?
No, 5005 Meyers Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5005 Meyers Lane have accessible units?
No, 5005 Meyers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Meyers Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5005 Meyers Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University