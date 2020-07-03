5005 Meyers Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace game room

DR Horton Cape Code top selling floor plan is now available. 1 story home with a bonus room or 4th bedroom up. Wood laminate flooring, quartz kitchen counter tops, island, open floor plan. Apply online at newgenproperties.managebuilding.com

Wonderful subdivision with all of the ammenties you have come to expect from D.R. Horton homes. This home has a great floor plan with a 2nd floor game room. Home features large covered porches,gas log fireplaces,very open concepts and many ammenties!