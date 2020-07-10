5000 Glen Eden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Well designed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a spacious open concept floor plan. Brand new carpet, fresh charcoal and white paint, split bedrooms and oversized living room. Large master bedroom with a walk in closet and private bathroom. Huge wraparound kitchen opens up to the dining and the living room. All appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer stay! Recently added back patio to grill out that backs to heavily wooded greenbelt. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Shorter term lease negotiable at a higher rate.