All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5000 Glen Eden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5000 Glen Eden Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:43 AM

5000 Glen Eden Drive

5000 Glen Eden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5000 Glen Eden Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Jean Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Well designed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a spacious open concept floor plan. Brand new carpet, fresh charcoal and white paint, split bedrooms and oversized living room. Large master bedroom with a walk in closet and private bathroom. Huge wraparound kitchen opens up to the dining and the living room. All appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer stay! Recently added back patio to grill out that backs to heavily wooded greenbelt. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Shorter term lease negotiable at a higher rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Glen Eden Drive have any available units?
5000 Glen Eden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 Glen Eden Drive have?
Some of 5000 Glen Eden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Glen Eden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Glen Eden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Glen Eden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5000 Glen Eden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5000 Glen Eden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5000 Glen Eden Drive offers parking.
Does 5000 Glen Eden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5000 Glen Eden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Glen Eden Drive have a pool?
No, 5000 Glen Eden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Glen Eden Drive have accessible units?
No, 5000 Glen Eden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Glen Eden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 Glen Eden Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University