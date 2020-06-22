All apartments in Fort Worth
500 Throckmorton Street 2501

500 Throckmorton St · No Longer Available
Location

500 Throckmorton St, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Downtown Fort Worth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
The TOWER in Sundance Square!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo - The TOWER in SUNDANCE SQUARE offers one of the Finest Communities of Urban Living! This Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Condo Features Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter-tops, Gas Range, Stainless Appliances and a Wall of Windows with a West View! This Condominium Community Offers Many Amenities Including Heated Pool, Fitness Center and Outdoor Sitting Area. A Secured Building with Concierge Service and only steps away from some of Fort Worth's Finest Restaurants, Entertainment and the Bass Hall. Take Advantage of all that the The Tower and Sundance Square has to offer!

(RLNE3235235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Throckmorton Street 2501 have any available units?
500 Throckmorton Street 2501 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Throckmorton Street 2501 have?
Some of 500 Throckmorton Street 2501's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Throckmorton Street 2501 currently offering any rent specials?
500 Throckmorton Street 2501 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Throckmorton Street 2501 pet-friendly?
No, 500 Throckmorton Street 2501 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 500 Throckmorton Street 2501 offer parking?
Yes, 500 Throckmorton Street 2501 offers parking.
Does 500 Throckmorton Street 2501 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Throckmorton Street 2501 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Throckmorton Street 2501 have a pool?
Yes, 500 Throckmorton Street 2501 has a pool.
Does 500 Throckmorton Street 2501 have accessible units?
No, 500 Throckmorton Street 2501 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Throckmorton Street 2501 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Throckmorton Street 2501 does not have units with dishwashers.

