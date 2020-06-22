500 Throckmorton Street 2501

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool

The TOWER in Sundance Square!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo - The TOWER in SUNDANCE SQUARE offers one of the Finest Communities of Urban Living! This Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Condo Features Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter-tops, Gas Range, Stainless Appliances and a Wall of Windows with a West View! This Condominium Community Offers Many Amenities Including Heated Pool, Fitness Center and Outdoor Sitting Area. A Secured Building with Concierge Service and only steps away from some of Fort Worth's Finest Restaurants, Entertainment and the Bass Hall. Take Advantage of all that the The Tower and Sundance Square has to offer!



(RLNE3235235)