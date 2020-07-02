4948 Sunset Ridge Dr

Amenities
Fantastic open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and counter space making preparing family meals a breeze. The family room is light and bright. Two dining areas are in the house-both a breakfast area and a formal dining room. The master bedroom is split from the secondary bedrooms. Ceramic tile throughout except for in bedrooms.
$50.00 App fee per adult 18 or over
$235.00 Admin Fee
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per pet, 2 pet max
Amenities: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher