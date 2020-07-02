All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 15 2020 at 5:29 PM

4948 Sunset Ridge Dr

4948 Sunset Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4948 Sunset Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Stone Meadow

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and counter space making preparing family meals a breeze. The family room is light and bright. Two dining areas are in the house-both a breakfast area and a formal dining room. The master bedroom is split from the secondary bedrooms. Ceramic tile throughout except for in bedrooms.

$50.00 App fee per adult 18 or over
$235.00 Admin Fee
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per pet, 2 pet max

Amenities: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4948 Sunset Ridge Dr have any available units?
4948 Sunset Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4948 Sunset Ridge Dr have?
Some of 4948 Sunset Ridge Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4948 Sunset Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4948 Sunset Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4948 Sunset Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4948 Sunset Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4948 Sunset Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 4948 Sunset Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4948 Sunset Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4948 Sunset Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4948 Sunset Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 4948 Sunset Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4948 Sunset Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 4948 Sunset Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4948 Sunset Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4948 Sunset Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.

