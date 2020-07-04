All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4948 Giordano Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4948 Giordano Way
Last updated July 1 2019 at 2:43 PM

4948 Giordano Way

4948 Giordano Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4948 Giordano Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautifully crafted 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with high ceiling, arched doorways, and covered patio. Spacious, open floor plan which is surrounded by numerous big trees all around, providing lots of shades. Located at the heart of Heritage community that includes access to resort pools, clubhouse, tennis, basketball, volleyball courts, walking trail, fishing ponds, and much more, all of which are within walking distance. Within minutes’ drive from Costco and Alliance shopping center. All exemplary schools, Keller ISD. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4948 Giordano Way have any available units?
4948 Giordano Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4948 Giordano Way have?
Some of 4948 Giordano Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4948 Giordano Way currently offering any rent specials?
4948 Giordano Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4948 Giordano Way pet-friendly?
No, 4948 Giordano Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4948 Giordano Way offer parking?
Yes, 4948 Giordano Way offers parking.
Does 4948 Giordano Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4948 Giordano Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4948 Giordano Way have a pool?
Yes, 4948 Giordano Way has a pool.
Does 4948 Giordano Way have accessible units?
No, 4948 Giordano Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4948 Giordano Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4948 Giordano Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University