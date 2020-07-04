4948 Giordano Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Beautifully crafted 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with high ceiling, arched doorways, and covered patio. Spacious, open floor plan which is surrounded by numerous big trees all around, providing lots of shades. Located at the heart of Heritage community that includes access to resort pools, clubhouse, tennis, basketball, volleyball courts, walking trail, fishing ponds, and much more, all of which are within walking distance. Within minutes’ drive from Costco and Alliance shopping center. All exemplary schools, Keller ISD. NO PETS