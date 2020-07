Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated four bedroom, two bathroom brick up. Spacious family room open to kitchen and breakfast area. Master has nice garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Close to walking trails and park. Neutral colors throughout. Updates include new carpet, paint and appliances throughout. Ready for immediate move in.