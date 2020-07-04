4941 Ambrosia Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Beautiful home in a great community of Keller school district, which has 4 swimming pool, and good school. Close to industry booming area. Large kitchen with island and breakfast bar open to family room, master and secondary bedrooms downstairs, master has separate shower, garden tub, his & hers closets. New updated island kitchen, new carpet, new interior painting. High ceiling, light and bright 4 bedrooms. One big room for game room or media room and half bath up stair. New water heater. Private backyard with porch. It's move-in ready.