/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4941 Ambrosia Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4941 Ambrosia Drive

4941 Ambrosia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4941 Ambrosia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful home in a great community of Keller school district, which has 4 swimming pool, and good school. Close to industry booming area. Large kitchen with island and breakfast bar open to family room, master and secondary bedrooms downstairs, master has separate shower, garden tub, his & hers closets. New updated island kitchen, new carpet, new interior painting. High ceiling, light and bright 4 bedrooms. One big room for game room or media room and half bath up stair. New water heater. Private backyard with porch. It's move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4941 Ambrosia Drive have any available units?
4941 Ambrosia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4941 Ambrosia Drive have?
Some of 4941 Ambrosia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4941 Ambrosia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4941 Ambrosia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4941 Ambrosia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4941 Ambrosia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4941 Ambrosia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4941 Ambrosia Drive offers parking.
Does 4941 Ambrosia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4941 Ambrosia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4941 Ambrosia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4941 Ambrosia Drive has a pool.
Does 4941 Ambrosia Drive have accessible units?
No, 4941 Ambrosia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4941 Ambrosia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4941 Ambrosia Drive has units with dishwashers.

