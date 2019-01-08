All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:36 AM

4940 Carrotwood Drive

4940 Carrotwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4940 Carrotwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! You will love this spacious home in the established Villages of Woodland Springs neighborhood. Keller ISD! Huge backyard. Freshly painted. Open concept and abundance of natural light. Bright, open kitchen offers breakfast bar, plenty of space for meal prep with breakfast area overlooking back yard. Entertain family and friends in the sizable family room offering the warmth of a fireplace. The formal dining and living areas add flexibility to this terrific floor plan. Escape to the tranquil master offering a personal retreat. Large secondary bedrooms and games room complete this package. Easy access to shopping and highways. Home is also for sale MLS #14126608

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4940 Carrotwood Drive have any available units?
4940 Carrotwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4940 Carrotwood Drive have?
Some of 4940 Carrotwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4940 Carrotwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4940 Carrotwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4940 Carrotwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4940 Carrotwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4940 Carrotwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4940 Carrotwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4940 Carrotwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4940 Carrotwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4940 Carrotwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4940 Carrotwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4940 Carrotwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4940 Carrotwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4940 Carrotwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4940 Carrotwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

