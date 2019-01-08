4940 Carrotwood Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! You will love this spacious home in the established Villages of Woodland Springs neighborhood. Keller ISD! Huge backyard. Freshly painted. Open concept and abundance of natural light. Bright, open kitchen offers breakfast bar, plenty of space for meal prep with breakfast area overlooking back yard. Entertain family and friends in the sizable family room offering the warmth of a fireplace. The formal dining and living areas add flexibility to this terrific floor plan. Escape to the tranquil master offering a personal retreat. Large secondary bedrooms and games room complete this package. Easy access to shopping and highways. Home is also for sale MLS #14126608