4932 Ambrosia Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:15 AM

4932 Ambrosia Drive

4932 Ambrosia Drive · No Longer Available
4932 Ambrosia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED- PENDING SIGNATURES. Super Cute 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in a Great Community. The Game room upstairs could be a 5th Bedroom with it's own half bath. Great Floorplan with nice sized bedrooms and a covered porch on the front and the back. Beautiful Wood Floors just put downstairs. The fridge will stay. This home is in a Great Community with 5 Swimming Pools and Great Keller ISD Schools. It is walking distance to a pool, playground, and a wonderful Elementary School. The house will be ready on March 8, 2019

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 4932 Ambrosia Drive have any available units?
4932 Ambrosia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4932 Ambrosia Drive have?
Some of 4932 Ambrosia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4932 Ambrosia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4932 Ambrosia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4932 Ambrosia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4932 Ambrosia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4932 Ambrosia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4932 Ambrosia Drive offers parking.
Does 4932 Ambrosia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4932 Ambrosia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4932 Ambrosia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4932 Ambrosia Drive has a pool.
Does 4932 Ambrosia Drive have accessible units?
No, 4932 Ambrosia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4932 Ambrosia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4932 Ambrosia Drive has units with dishwashers.

