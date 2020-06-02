Amenities

Beautiful Home for Rent in Keller ISD - Open House Wednesday, July 17 from 4:30-6:30 PM. Please come by and see it at that time! Beautiful home in quiet neighborhood close to a large park with walking trails, playgrounds, tennis courts, and soccer fields. Keller school district. It is a must see! Available July 1, 2019. Located in N. Fort Worth at 4929 Great Divide Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137 for $1550 a month. Pets allowed large and small. $350 Pet Deposit. $1525 security deposit. 45 app fee. Offered by Reedy Creek at www.reedycreekms.com for more info, pics and link to apply!



(RLNE4951329)