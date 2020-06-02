All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
4929 Great Divide Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 9:57 AM

4929 Great Divide Drive

4929 Great Divide Drive · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

4929 Great Divide Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

pet friendly
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful Home for Rent in Keller ISD - Open House Wednesday, July 17 from 4:30-6:30 PM. Please come by and see it at that time! Beautiful home in quiet neighborhood close to a large park with walking trails, playgrounds, tennis courts, and soccer fields. Keller school district. It is a must see! Available July 1, 2019. Located in N. Fort Worth at 4929 Great Divide Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137 for $1550 a month. Pets allowed large and small. $350 Pet Deposit. $1525 security deposit. 45 app fee. Offered by Reedy Creek at www.reedycreekms.com for more info, pics and link to apply!

(RLNE4951329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4929 Great Divide Drive have any available units?
4929 Great Divide Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4929 Great Divide Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4929 Great Divide Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4929 Great Divide Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4929 Great Divide Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4929 Great Divide Drive offer parking?
No, 4929 Great Divide Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4929 Great Divide Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4929 Great Divide Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4929 Great Divide Drive have a pool?
No, 4929 Great Divide Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4929 Great Divide Drive have accessible units?
No, 4929 Great Divide Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4929 Great Divide Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4929 Great Divide Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4929 Great Divide Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4929 Great Divide Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

