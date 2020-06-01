All apartments in Fort Worth
4929 Dougal Avenue

4929 Dougal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4929 Dougal Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sterling Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Great location convenient for commuting, shopping and everything. And quality Keller ISD schools. Large front living and dining areas with vaulted ceilings lead to kitchen and main living room. Enjoy kitchen with brand new granite counter top, and stainless steel appliances, sink and faucet, which also has lots of counter space overlooks the breakfast area. Fresh paints and new carpet and tile in many rooms. Versatile bonus bedroom that is inside the master can also be used as a nursery, home office or exercise room. Nice deck for outdoor entertaining. New water heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4929 Dougal Avenue have any available units?
4929 Dougal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4929 Dougal Avenue have?
Some of 4929 Dougal Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4929 Dougal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4929 Dougal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4929 Dougal Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4929 Dougal Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4929 Dougal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4929 Dougal Avenue offers parking.
Does 4929 Dougal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4929 Dougal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4929 Dougal Avenue have a pool?
No, 4929 Dougal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4929 Dougal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4929 Dougal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4929 Dougal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4929 Dougal Avenue has units with dishwashers.

