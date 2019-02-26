4928 Ambrosia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool

Wonderful single story house located in Keller ISD!!! House has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 dining areas, 1 living areas. House has ceramic tile and carpet flooring. Spacious kitchen has natural stone and granite island. Master suite is very bright and spacious. Master Bath has private commode, drop in garden tub, separate shower. Great size backyard has secured with wooden fence. Community has club house, community park, community pool, playgrounds and a walking trail around the pond which is in walking distance from the house.