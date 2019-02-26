All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:19 PM

4928 Ambrosia Drive

4928 Ambrosia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4928 Ambrosia Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Wonderful single story house located in Keller ISD!!! House has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 dining areas, 1 living areas. House has ceramic tile and carpet flooring. Spacious kitchen has natural stone and granite island. Master suite is very bright and spacious. Master Bath has private commode, drop in garden tub, separate shower. Great size backyard has secured with wooden fence. Community has club house, community park, community pool, playgrounds and a walking trail around the pond which is in walking distance from the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4928 Ambrosia Drive have any available units?
4928 Ambrosia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4928 Ambrosia Drive have?
Some of 4928 Ambrosia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4928 Ambrosia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4928 Ambrosia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4928 Ambrosia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4928 Ambrosia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4928 Ambrosia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4928 Ambrosia Drive offers parking.
Does 4928 Ambrosia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4928 Ambrosia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4928 Ambrosia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4928 Ambrosia Drive has a pool.
Does 4928 Ambrosia Drive have accessible units?
No, 4928 Ambrosia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4928 Ambrosia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4928 Ambrosia Drive has units with dishwashers.

