4924 Great Divide Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 2:51 PM

4924 Great Divide Drive

4924 Great Divide Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4924 Great Divide Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious home with 2 living and dining areas that features wood laminate flooring throughout the entire house. Kitchen has new stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher. It also includes an island overlooking the large breakfast area. Large family room with wood burning fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs with master split from the secondary rooms. Master bedroom has cozy sitting area and the bathroom includes double sinks, shower and large tub. Large patio overlooks large backyard, and the front has huge tree for lots of shade. House is located just steps from park with walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 Great Divide Drive have any available units?
4924 Great Divide Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4924 Great Divide Drive have?
Some of 4924 Great Divide Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4924 Great Divide Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4924 Great Divide Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 Great Divide Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4924 Great Divide Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4924 Great Divide Drive offer parking?
No, 4924 Great Divide Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4924 Great Divide Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4924 Great Divide Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 Great Divide Drive have a pool?
No, 4924 Great Divide Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4924 Great Divide Drive have accessible units?
No, 4924 Great Divide Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 Great Divide Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4924 Great Divide Drive has units with dishwashers.

