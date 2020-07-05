4924 Great Divide Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious home with 2 living and dining areas that features wood laminate flooring throughout the entire house. Kitchen has new stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher. It also includes an island overlooking the large breakfast area. Large family room with wood burning fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs with master split from the secondary rooms. Master bedroom has cozy sitting area and the bathroom includes double sinks, shower and large tub. Large patio overlooks large backyard, and the front has huge tree for lots of shade. House is located just steps from park with walking trails.