4920 Thorn Hollow Dr.
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

4920 Thorn Hollow Dr.

4920 Thorn Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4920 Thorn Hollow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
$150 OFF WITH LEASE SIGNED BY 7-15!

Updated home with fresh updates & ready for move-in! Boasting 4 BR and 2.5 BA with plenty of room to entertain! Beautiful kitchen with granite ctrtps, SS appliances & plenty of cabinets and counterspace! All bedrooms are upstairs with game room & new carpet! Enjoy the fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! Located in Keller ISD with plenty of shopping & dining nearby! Make this yours today!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5 per $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 Thorn Hollow Dr. have any available units?
4920 Thorn Hollow Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4920 Thorn Hollow Dr. have?
Some of 4920 Thorn Hollow Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4920 Thorn Hollow Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4920 Thorn Hollow Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 Thorn Hollow Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4920 Thorn Hollow Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4920 Thorn Hollow Dr. offer parking?
No, 4920 Thorn Hollow Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4920 Thorn Hollow Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4920 Thorn Hollow Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 Thorn Hollow Dr. have a pool?
No, 4920 Thorn Hollow Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4920 Thorn Hollow Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4920 Thorn Hollow Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 Thorn Hollow Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4920 Thorn Hollow Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

