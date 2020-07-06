4916 Byers Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Completely furnished condo steps away from the bricks of Camp Bowie. This lovely 2 bed 2 bath condo has everything you would need to be comfortable. Sizable bedrooms, good storage, all appliances, and washer dryer included. Abundant natural light for a condo with skylight baths and floor to ceiling windows. The stylish furnishings compliment the wood-look flooring through out. Comes with two, covered, reserved parking spaces. This condo is on the second story. For $2,100 a month electricity and high-speed internet comes with it.