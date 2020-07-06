All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

4916 Byers Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestline Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
internet access
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Completely furnished condo steps away from the bricks of Camp Bowie. This lovely 2 bed 2 bath condo has everything you would need to be comfortable. Sizable bedrooms, good storage, all appliances, and washer dryer included. Abundant natural light for a condo with skylight baths and floor to ceiling windows. The stylish furnishings compliment the wood-look flooring through out. Comes with two, covered, reserved parking spaces. This condo is on the second story. For $2,100 a month electricity and high-speed internet comes with it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4916 Byers Avenue have any available units?
4916 Byers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4916 Byers Avenue have?
Some of 4916 Byers Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4916 Byers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4916 Byers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4916 Byers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4916 Byers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4916 Byers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4916 Byers Avenue offers parking.
Does 4916 Byers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4916 Byers Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4916 Byers Avenue have a pool?
No, 4916 Byers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4916 Byers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4916 Byers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4916 Byers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4916 Byers Avenue has units with dishwashers.

