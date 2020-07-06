4916 Byers Avenue

Amenities
Completely furnished condo steps away from the bricks of Camp Bowie. This lovely 2 bed 2 bath condo has everything you would need to be comfortable. Sizable bedrooms, good storage, all appliances, and washer dryer included. Abundant natural light for a condo with skylight baths and floor to ceiling windows. The stylish furnishings compliment the wood-look flooring through out. Comes with two, covered, reserved parking spaces. This condo is on the second story. For $2,100 a month electricity and high-speed internet comes with it.